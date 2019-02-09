Cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore stolen from bank in Kolhapur

crime

Assistant Police Inspector Mangesh Desai said the unidentified thieves broke into the bank by cutting iron bars of the window using a gas cutter.

Kolhapur: Cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore was found to have been stolen from a branch of Yashvant Co-operative Bank in the district Thursday, the police said. The branch is located at village Kale in Panhala tehsil.

They also disconnected the CCTV connection before stealing the cash and jewellery from the bank's safe. Further probe is on.

