Cash, liquor, drugs seized in Punjab after MCC came into force

Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said 97 per cent of the licensed weapons have been surrendered and 142 illegal arms and 873 illegal ammunitions were also confiscated

Chandigarh: The Enforcement teams in Punjab on Thursday seized cash, liquor and psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 283 crore after the model code of conduct came into force.

Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams had seized liquor valued at Rs 10 crore, 8,102 kg of psychotropic substances (Rs 218 crore) and valuable items worth Rs 22.56 crore besides confiscating unaccounted Rs 32.07 crore cash till Thursday. The officer also said that around 3,743 people have been identified who can create a disturbance on the day of polling on May 19.

Raju said 97 per cent of the licensed weapons have been surrendered and 142 illegal arms and 873 illegal ammunitions were also confiscated.

In another incident, Delhi's Excise Department seized 60 bottles of illicit foreign liquor and apprehended two accused, police said on May 13. The liquor, seized from Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi on Saturday, was being sold to restaurants and bars in the area. The two accused have been handed over to police, a police official said, adding that they had registered a FIR, but further proceedings will be conducted by the Excise Department. The excise team raided areas in Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden early on Saturday after information that some persons were supplying illegal foreign liquor in the area and apprehended Sanjay Goel as he was transporting the liquor on a two-wheeler. Goel revealed involvement of another accused identified as Dayanand, who, he said, was the main supplier. Dayanand was also apprehended.

A day before Delhi went to the polls in the penultimate phase of the general election, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have seized the biggets-ever consignment of more than 1,800-kg of contraband drug pseudoephedrine -- used for manufacturing party drug methamphetamine -- outside the premises of a factory in Greater Noida and arrested three foreign nationals. The NCB also seized 2kg of cocaine. This is the biggest seizure of pseudoephedrine/ephedrine in India by any agency, said the NCB.

On May 9, the CISF personnel at the Delhi Airport intercepted a South African woman, whom they suspected as a carrier of the contraband. The CISF alerted the NCB, Delhi. During the search of her luggage the NCB sleuths recovered a total of 24.7 kg of pseudoephedrine.

