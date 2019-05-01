Cash, liquor, narcotics worth Rs 18.43 crore seized in Haryana

national

Representational Image/AFP

Unaccounted money, illicit liquor, narcotics and other inducements worth over Rs 18.43 crore have been seized across Haryana so far by police, flying squads and surveillance teams, which are strictly monitoring implementation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the state, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said on Tuesday.

The Haryana Police has been taking strict measures to check the illegal flow of money, liquor and drugs ahead of polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 12, he said.

"Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections so that the public can come to polling booths and exercise their franchise without any fear," the DGP said.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that a total of 3,15,625 litres of liquor with a value of over Rs 5.07 crore has been seized since the election schedule was announced on March 10.

