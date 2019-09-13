Cassella Marco becomes the most talked about hair stylist in Bollywood and Hollywood

Marco has been a hairstyling specialist for several years. He has thorough knowledge and years of experience in the Hair Styling and grooming business. Marco’s various hair styling techs have made him a number of fans and followers wanting to go to him for a makeover. He is profound for his ideas and executions and creativity when it comes to hairstyling and makeovers.

Despite having tremendous competition in this field, Marco has never faltered and always has done justice with his work hence there have been masses willing to get under his clientele list. Being a trained professional and having such huge projects in the pipeline Marco has carried out his job well enough having such responsibilities and fulfilling them well.

Cassella Marco's hairstyles have also inspired a number of people giving them tremendous opportunities who want to persuade their careers in this field and fulfil their dreams and achieve their goals.

Marco has a number of fan following on social media as his hairstyling techs have inspired masses breaking the stereotypes and becoming the most trendy sassy styles of the year.

His passion for the field generated from childhood as Marco knew what he wanted to achieve has gone to persuade his passion leaving no stone unturned he achieved his goal of becoming one of the renowned hairstylists in the world.

Marco has been published in the best magazines like Eva 3000, Donna Glamour and many more. He will soon be seen participating in a real TV show. It would be of no surprise if we see Cassella Marco became the most wanted Hairstylist in the world who is an ace amongst the A-list Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities in the world.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates