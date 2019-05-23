Cast costumes of The Big Bang Theory donated to US museum

hollywood

Among the costume pieces are Sheldon's iconic Flash t-shirt, Leonard's "recycle" t-shirt and hooded cargo jacket, Penny's pink tank top and Ugg boots

The Big Bang Theory cast

The Big Bang Theory closed in a big finale last week. Jim Parsons was ready to say goodbye to the sitcom, and since there is no show without Dr Sheldon Cooper, the 12th season finale of The Big Bang Theory marked the end of the series.

Parsons had said, "There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, 'Well, I've had enough of that.' No. There was nothing like that. It was just...when you know, you know. And you're susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different."

Now, it's decided that many of the iconic costumes worn by the seven main cast members of the 12-season TV show would be donated to a museum in the US.

Also read: The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco blames Ryan Sweetings for failed marriage

As per the creator, Warner Bros, the costume donation to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History includes those worn by characters Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch).

The items will join thousands of artefacts in the museum's popular entertainment collections and help tell the story of ground-breaking work in American television. The donations are full costumes worn by the seven primary characters from the series costume designer Mary Quigley.

Among the costume pieces are Sheldon's iconic Flash t-shirt, Leonard's "recycle" t-shirt and hooded cargo jacket, Penny's pink tank top and Ugg boots. Also included are Howard's plaid shirt and red turtleneck, Raj's sweater vest and jacket, Bernadette's yellow cardigan and floral dress and Amy's brown wool sweater and green, knee-length skirt. However, the museum said there are no current plans for its display.

The Big Bang Theory universe originated with the story of how four nerds - Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar) - react when a girl Penny (Cuoco) enters their lives as a friendly neighbour.

Also read: Here's why Jim Parsons walked away from Big Bang Theory

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS