Cast of The Addams Family unveiled; Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron to lend voices

Charlize Theron

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will lead the voice cast of The Addams Family animated film, MGM Studios have announced. The Annihilation star and the Oscar winner will voice Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively, in the new animated film, which will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the studio said in a statement.

They will be joined by Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler as Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney as the family's archnemesis, Margaux Needler. The film's story follows the Addams family whose lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style. Matt Lieberman has penned the screenplay which is based on the Charles Addams iconic cartoon series.

"Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new," Vernon said. "With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family," he added. The film, which has a release date of October 11, 2019, will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman and Alex Schwartz. Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi and Joe Earley will serve as the executive producers on the project.

