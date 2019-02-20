Caster Semenya says gender rules do not empower anyone

other-sports

Caster Semenya

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya said that proposed rules that would oblige her to lower her testosterone levels "do not empower anyone".

The South African appeared on Monday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne at the start of a landmark hearing to challenge the rules proposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The controversial measures would force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

A statement issued by Semenya's legal team said she believes "she and other women affected by the regulations should be permitted to compete in the female category without discrimination".

The statement continued: "The IAAF's regulations do not empower anyone. Rather, they represent yet another flawed and hurtful attempt to police the sex of female athletes."

The IAAF says it is introducing the rules to create a "level playing field" for other female runners.

