Casting agent held for cheating struggling actress of over Rs 1 lakh

Representational picture

The Versova police have arrested a casting agent identified as Shyamlal Ramlal, 24, for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old struggling actor. A police source said that the woman got in touch with the alleged accused through a friend about nine months ago. As she was looking for a good break in the TV industry, she registered herself with the agency that the accused was running. He had earlier worked for a casting agency, and had recently opened his own.

The source said the woman also paid him fees for casting, by cheque. The total amount she had paid to him was R 1.5 lakh. The source added that recently the woman suspected that Ramlal had been cheating her, as she had not got an opportunity in any TV shows. She confronted him and realised that all he had meant to do was to cheat her. Instead of returning her money, the accused also allegedly asked her for sexual favours in exchange for roles.

She approached the Versova police on July 19 and an offence was registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC. The Versova police arrested the accused early on Friday. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Senior Inspector of Versova police station Ravindra Badguzar said a probe was on.

Rs 1.5 lakh

The total amount he took from her

