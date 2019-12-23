Casting director Rajkumar Prasad: There's something magical in finding the right person for a role

His fascination, as well as his passion to be associated with the entertainment industry, was rooted right from his childhood.

According to the leading casting director Rajkumar Prasad casting is so much more than going through countless submissions, reels, and auditions in the quest of filling a role, getting to know an actors' schedules and representatives and establishing a rapport with the director. “Nevertheless, the good part is, the actors remember us, narrating their days of hardships of wandering about their next job, scrapping for food or being hard-up on rent and then being blessed by a casting director's wand” he adds.

Rajkumar's career began with him being an assistant director to Anand Mahandru. Post that he joined UTV in 2003 and Siddhant Cine Vision where he worked for a brief period. Later he was appointed as the Casting Director as well as the Post Production-in-Charge for SAB TV. He prefers working with television more than films because of the longer-term engagement factor that comes with the latter. After spending 10 years as a casting director at SAB TV where he led the casting for over 25 shows for the channel, Rajkumar went on to establish his casting agency named, 'Rajkumar Creations' and has been running it for the past 5 years.

Under his own banner 'Rajkumar Creations', the ongoing serials where Mr Prasad directed the casting include Dheeraj Dhoopar for 'Kundali Bhagya'(Zee TV), Arhaan Behll for 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!'(Star Plus), Kanika Mann for 'Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega' (Zee TV), Harshad Arora for 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia' (SAB TV), Roshni Walia for 'Tara From Satara' (Sony TV), Diana Khan for 'Bahu Begum' (Colors) and Aparna Kumar for 'Naagin' (Colors), Sana Sayyad for 'Divya Dristi' (Star Plus), Hiba Nawab for 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain' (Sab TV), Vrushika Mehta for 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' (Zee TV) to name a few. In past, Rajkumar Prasad under his agency 'Rajkumar Creation' casted Alisha Panwar in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' (Colors) and various supporting characters for the big screen too, such as 'Jab We Met', 'Life Jingalala' and other Hindi, Punjabi and Bengali film. He also produced a TV Show with the title 'Madam Ki Pathshala' for Dabangg Channel and casted Karishma Tanna, Upasana Singh and Amit Behl.

His fascination, as well as his passion to be associated with the entertainment industry, was rooted right from his childhood. He could watch approximately 300 films a year via the cinema and video halls, being least perturbed by the failure lurking in his class ten exams which he cleared the next year. As typical Indian parents would have it, his parents were also against his decision of making a career in this industry. Little did they know that he had already discovered his calling back in 1987 after watching Aulaad starring Sridevi, that he belonged to the cinema and till date has not fallen out of love for it.

