CAT Exam Registration 2019: Registration process, application fee

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, Kerala began the CAT exam registration from August 7. 2019. The CAT exam registration 2019 is now open for all aspiring candidates and those who wish to apply for the same can do so by applying online. Candidates can register on iimcat.ac.in to apply for the CAT exam registration 2019.

Candidates who are registering for the CAT exam registration 2019 are advised to read the CAT eligibility criteria carefully before filling the form online. The fees for the same can be paid online while filling the registration form.

Those registering for the CAT exam registration 2019 must note that CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019, in two sessions. The CAT exam is conducted in order to secure admission to postgraduate courses such as MBA/PGDM which are offered by the IIMs across the country. On the other hand, there are other non-IIM institutes which also accept CAT score for admission to MBA courses. One can apply for the non-IIMs through iimcat.ac.in.

About CAT Online Registration:

IIM Kozhikode, Kerala will begin the registration process on August 7 and the will accept registrations till September 18, 2019. Before filling the registration forms, candidates must register in order to generate a User ID and Password. CAT User ID is an important element without which candidates will not be able to register for the CAT exam, make fee payment, or even download the CAT admit card. Just like the previous year, CAT registration form is expected to be a single document which will be divided into 5 pages. Candidates are required to fill in their personal details in the 1st part and academic details in the second part of the CAT exam registration 2019 form. In the 3rd part, candidates are required to fill details with regards to work experience and finally, aspirants are required to choose programs and IIMs in the order of their preference.

Steps to follow before filling CAT application form 2019:

Candidates are requested to follow the below guidelines before getting registering for the CAT 2019 exam.

On the CAT website, enter 'New Candidate Registration'. It's here where you will receive a new User ID and Password to apply for the CAT exam.

Once you receive CAT User ID on your registered email address and the password on your registered mobile number, fill the online CAT 2019 application form using registered CAT user ID and password.

Enter basic details such as Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email Address. Double-check your details before clicking on the submit button. Remember: Candidates cannit change the details once the CAT application correction window is opened.

CAT exam registration 2019 application fees:

In what is termed as a piece of good news for aspiring candidates, this year, the CAT 2019 registration fee remains the same. IIM Kozhikode, Kerala has not raised the CAT application fee for the CAT exam registration 2019. General/ NC-OBC candidates have to pay Rs 1900 as application fees while candidates belonging to SC/ST /PWD (DA) will have to pay Rs 950 as application fees for CAT exam registration 2019.

