You might think that the times we're living in are weird, but what about your pets? They probably think you're weird for staying home all day, too. And a few cat parents have begun making the most of the lockdown by crocheting mini couches for the felines so they stay put. We invite crochet expert Rujuta Jhunjhunwala to suggest other mini pet-centric crochet projects.



Rujuta Jhunjhunwala

Paw-some socks

Crochet socks are a staple in the wardrobes of human babies. The technique for pets requires slight modification from the traditional design; here, their paw size and structure needs to be kept in mind. "Use thick yarn or T-shirt yarn to make the socks because thin wool or thread might stretch too much. It requires a series of single crochets and no sewing. If you have the time and set your mind to it, it is possible to complete two pairs in a day," city-based Jhunjhunwala says.

Log on to theknittingscientist.wordpress.com/2014/11/18/mans-best-friend/ for the detailed method

Ball of fun

Jhunjhunwala, creative director of Iteeha, says that making play balls are a great way of engaging pets. "There won't be a problem if your pet puts their mouth to it," she shares. This design is achieved by starting out with the magic circle i.e. a tight ring in the centre and then increasing stitches in each round followed by even single crochet rounds in the middle. At the end, the stitches need to be decreased and then you can stuff the ball.

Log on to thesprucecrafts.com for the detailed method

Basket chill-time

A basket is a cozy option for pets that also want to Netflix and chill with you. This pattern beginning with the magic loop is just a combination of stitches such as single crochet, double crochet, slip and chain. You could also make a smaller one for their toys or to cover their bowls. Jhunjhunwala suggests, "You could also add a tiny comforter inside so it is easier for you to carry them around. Besides the comfort factor, the good thing about this piece is that it is washable."

Log on to www.lankava.fi for the detailed method

