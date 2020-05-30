Catch 'em young

We have all suddenly become aware of nature's presence around us in the past two months. Some are documenting monkeys and peacocks outside their homes, while others are nursing trees and shrubs in their surroundings. With World Environment Day coming up on June 5, children's publication Tinkle has tied up with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India to conduct the Young Naturalists Workshop with Shambu. Remember Shambu, who was once a shikari? He's now a conservationist, "shooting" creatures with his camera. "It's an interactive four-day workshop that's aimed at building a connection between children and the environment. While the presentations and informational aspect will be covered by WWF India's Environment Education programme, we will be conducting the activities," says Preeti Vyas, president and COO, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd (ACK).

The workshops will be divided into 60-minute sessions, during which Caroline Pais, a WWF India naturalist, will teach children, aged between 8 and 15 years, the basics about butterflies, birds, plants, reptiles and marine life. "There will be four modules based on bio-diversity. The idea is to make sure children remain connected with nature even at home. We're trying to build young naturalists. We'll familiarise them with species in India and also tell them about the dos and don'ts when they are in and around nature, and how to protect it," says Farmeen Mistry, manager, WWF India, Maharashtra state office. Each session will comprise an interactive presentation, along with a quiz and a DIY activity.



Preeti Vyas

And of course, Shambu will be featuring in the workshops in the run up to his birthday, on June 3, after he first made an appearance in the comic book's pages in 1983. "Although now he helps wildlife authorities nab poachers and hunters, he's still the bumbling, slightly scared Shambu. Savio Mascarenhas, ACK's group art director who has been illustrating Shambu for years, will be popping into the sessions to guide kids on how to draw the character," Vyas adds, revealing that Shambu's birthday will be marked by a string of week-long activities on their platform including a Zoom party on June 3.

On May 30 to June 2, 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Call 7093131854

Cost Rs 1,499

