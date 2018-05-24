Catch ex-West Indian Test cricketer Omari Banks play gig as reggae musician

While this newspaper was the first to report this development back in 2013, music had always been in the Anguilla nativeÃ¢ÂÂs DNA



Omari Banks performs live

After he hung up his boots around 2012, former West Indian Test cricketer Omari Banks ditched his short-cropped hair for dreadlocks, picked up the guitar and turned his attention to his other lifelong passion — reggae. While this newspaper was the first to report this development back in 2013, music had always been in the Anguilla native's DNA. His father, Bankie Banx, is one of the earliest pioneers of the genre in the Eastern Caribbean, and Banks was thus surrounded with music in his formative years. He has the fondest memories of joining his dad on stage during a concert in Italy when he was all of five years old, though he can't recall the name of the song they had played. "I just remember the moment," he tells us ahead of his gig in the city, after making his musical debut in India in Pune, where Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo had surprised the crowd by joining him on stage.

Banks adds that the social relevance of reggae lies at the heart of his music. The history of the genre dates back to the time when Jamaica gained independence from the UK in 1962, and the country's musicians were looking for a sound that would embody their new-found freedom. As such, the lyrical content of many of the earlier songs focuses on the issues of black empowerment and a return to Africa, the spiritual home of the musicians. "A lot of what is considered reggae music today has strayed away from the cultural elements that form the undertone of the genre. But if we continue to push that message of togetherness and point out social ills, then we can bring to the attention of decision-makers that we as people, want to see that change," he says, adding, "So, my music is not just about having a party. It's about having a conscience, trying to speak about what's going on around me and to inspire people for the better."



Omari Banks bowling off-spin

It follows, then, that he started delving deeper into the Rastafarian philosophy — which he describes more as a way of life than a religion — as he shifted his focus from cricket to music. "It can mean a lot of different things to different people," he says, explaining, "Our people lost a lot of their culture and heritage because of slavery and subsequent hardships that came with it. So, it's important to show respect to your ancestors — that's what Rastafarianism means to me. I want to make people aware of Africa's contributions to the world throughout the course of history, which is why I made a song called O Africa some years ago."

It's a track with a lilting tempo that's a heartfelt paean to the continent, with lyrics like, "Many years of turmoil and strife/ We are scarred but we have survived/ So many souls have been lost in the plight". But it's not that Banks' repertoire consists entirely of songs that fall within the roots reggae sub-genre. As he says, "I also make music that makes people smile and makes them dance," and that's some of the stuff he has lined up for his gig in the city. "I will play some songs from my new album, Sunlight, and also screen the video for the single, Reggae Summertime. Some of the songs will have more of a lyrical content while some will be up-tempo. So, I am going to be summarising who Omari Banks is with this performance," he reveals about a concert that's guaranteed to fill the venue up with positive vibrations.

ON Tonight, 9 pm

AT Raasta, 4th floor, Rohan Plaza, road no 5, Ram Krishan Nagar, Khar West.

CALL 33126123

Other cricketers who are also keen musicians

*After frightening the wits out of batsmen with his pace, Curtly Ambrose played the bass guitar for a band named Spirited.

*Brett Lee was another fearsome fast bowler who is also an accomplished bass guitarist, with the band Six and Out.

*Former England batsman Mark Butcher has pursued music from a young age. He has an eponymous band.

Also Playing Tonight

Stellar OM Source hails from France, a country with a history of stellar electronica acts such as Daft Punk, AIR and Justice. Her music has a mellow synth-based feel to it, and she is no stranger to India, having been here earlier to learn hatha yoga. Catch her in action at a fairly new Bandra venue.

Time 10 pm onwards

AT Pistolera Bar & Kitchen, Kenilworth Building, Bandra West.

Call 7777093333

Entry Rs 500

