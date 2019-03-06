Watch Video: MS Dhoni dodges fan on the ground before hugging it out

cricket

India's MS Dhoni reacts to a pitch-invader during the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Pic/PTI

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen running all around the team members with a fan trying to catch him during the second ODI against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Defending a total of 251, when India stepped on to the field a fan breached the security and ran towards the team to touch the feet of Dhoni. However, Dhoni seemed in no mood to easily give in and he began running around the team members with the fan trying to chase him. The wicket-keeper batsman finally stopped beside the pitch area, allowing the fan to touch his feet and in return embraced him. The fun race took Twitterverse by storm with fans being completely blown away with the scene.



MS Dhoni dodges a fan running towards him

"A FAN APPROACHED DHONI TO HUG. FUN WITH FAN," a user tweeted. Supporting Dhoni's witty nature, another user tweeted, "Rest of celebrities- Guards, save me from him. He might hurt me. Dhoni- aa ja beta, pakad ke dikha. #Dhoni #CaptainCool."

Here's the video of the incident:

"In a world full of Virender sehwag be like MS Dhoni," a user wrote. Finding Dhoni's reaction hilarious, a user tweeted, "Dhoni playing Catch me if you can with his fan has to be the moment of the match."



The fan gets his hug

Earlier, Dhoni was dismissed for a first-ball duck off-spinner Adam Zampa. Captain Virat Kohli anchored the innings for India after the hosts were sent in by Australia, guiding his side to 250. India will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

