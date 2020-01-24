Catching them young

Here's a masterclass you don't hear of too often — one by children and for children. Singapore-based Aneesh and Aryan Jhangiani, 12 and nine years old respectively had their first tryst with a skateboard last year. While they have access to infrastructure and training every week, they realise that isn't the case with others.

So, Steven Jhangiani (their father), an entrepreneur teamed up with Bombay SkateBoarding, a city-based collective for a session. Over three hours, the Jhangiani brothers will introduce children between ages five and 12 to the basics of skateboarding. There will be 30-minute slots for groups of five. "Skateboarding can be intimidating at first. Children don't need to come with prior training and will learn how to stand on a skateboard and minimise injury among other things," says Steven.



Aneesh Jhangiani

"The idea was also to create an approachable event where children learn from children," he adds. Jhangiani has also been instrumental in supporting Jay Singh, a skateboarder at Bombay SkateBoarding with nutritional and other support. Singh says about the event, "It's a difficult sport and not well developed in India."



Steven Jhangiani

Equipment will be provided at the venue. "We want to inspire more children and introduce them to the joys of skateboarding, something my children can't get enough of," Steven says.

ON January 26, 3 pm to 6 pm

AT Carter Road Skatepark, Bandra West.

Log on to kurtees.com

