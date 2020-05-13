Cate Blanchett adds two films in her kitty

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of James Grays upcoming movie "Armageddon Times" and Adam McKay's next directorial venture "Dont Look Up". The report comes after the news about Blanchett joining the adaptation of the popular video game "Borderlands", through which she is also reteaming up with director Eli Roth.

There's no update about when "Armageddon Times" and "Don't Look Up" will go into production given the lockdown orders amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reports variety.com. Along with directing, Gray has also written "Armageddon Time". He taps into his own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens for the film. Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school's principal will be a central character of the story.

McKay's Netflix film "Don't Look Up" also stars Jennifer Lawrence. It follows two astronomers who embark on a tour to warn people of an approaching asteroid that can potentially destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the movie.

Meanwhile, she has finished shooting her role in Guillermo del Toro's thriller "Nightmare Alley" with Bradley Cooper. She is also seen in "Mrs. America".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news