Cathedral ride on agile Veer's heroics to send Bosco packing

football

The energetic Veer showed the ability to play in any position as required by his coach Jayesh

Veer Subandh

Veer Subandh's outstanding all-round performance helped Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) sent defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) crashing out, as they managed to snatch a 4-2 win via the tie-breaker in the boys' U-14 Div-I semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-schools football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The energetic Veer showed the ability to play in any position as required by his coach Jayesh. He initially did well to bolster the defence and then played upfront as the team went in search of the decisive winner. After the match ended goalless, Veer took on the responsibility of standing in the goal and he saved the day for his school.

After converting from the first attempt, Veer made two diving saves to block the shots from Bosco's ace sharpshooters Arzaan Panthaky and Soumyajit Gharami. This proved vital in the success of his team.

His teammates Gaurav Gaggar, Kabir Chawla and Rohit Jagani did not disappoint as they all successfully converted with their kicks to secure victory. In the second semi-final that finished in fading light, St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) got the better of St Stanislaus (Bandra) by a 1-0 margin. Striker Joshua Mendes scored from a penalty at the fag end of the match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates