Catholic church suspends 14 priests involved in sex abuse scandal

Fourteen priests involved in a sex abuse scandal in Chile which has rocked Pope Francis's papacy were stripped of their priestly duties yesterday



Australian archbishop Philip Wilson, guilty of child sex abuse, cover-up, has also stepped down

Fourteen priests involved in a sex abuse scandal in Chile — which has rocked Pope Francis's papacy — were stripped of their priestly duties yesterday. "Fourteen priests no longer are allowed to carry out their duties... These priests have taken part in actions that may be civilian crimes as well as within the church," the bishop's office in the city of Rancagua said.

Just Friday, 34 Chilean bishops announced their resignation over the child sex abuse scandal. The striking announcement came after the pontiff summoned the bishops over the scandal. Several members of the Chilean church hierarchy are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by Chilean pedophile priest Fernando Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

