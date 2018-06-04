Cathy Dennis calls for transparency in music world

"There's a lot of women who have had these kind of experiences in the music industry and I think it's really important that the transparency exists so that we are able to come forward and identify these issues," Dennis said



Picture courtesy/Cathy Dennis Instagram account

Singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis wants more "transparency" in the music industry. In an interview with BANG Showbiz, the "Just another dream" hitmaker said it is important that, in light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movement, women speak up about what has happened to them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There's a lot of women who have had these kind of experiences in the music industry and I think it's really important that the transparency exists so that we are able to come forward and identify these issues," Dennis said. "I've had my own issues. I think it really helps to talk about it actually, I mean, only with my close friends, I haven't revealed any other details," she added.

