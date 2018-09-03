Cats movie adaptation release date announced

hollywood

The story revolves around a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make which is called as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer

Cats movie adaptation has finally got a release date! The movie adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will hit the big screens on Dec 20, 2019, opening on a date that was previously occupied by another movie musical, 'Wicked'.

The musical movie version's star cast will include Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson along with James Corden. Directed by Les Miserables movie director Tom Hooper,the production of the movie is set to take place later this year in the United Kingdom.

'Cats' will open opposite the next Star Wars film, J.J. Abrams' 'Episode IX' and Fox's 'Murder on the Orient Express' sequel 'Death on the Nile'.

