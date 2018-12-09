Cattle carcasses found in UP's Jalaun district

national

Representation pic

Carcasses of cattle that died in a nearby cow shelter were recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said on Saturday.

Jalaun superintendent of police Arvind Chaturvedi said the cattle in the shelter, that houses 500 cows, were either suffering from different diseases or injuries sustained during road accidents. He ruled out the incident as that of cow slaughter.

A total of seven cow and calf carcasses were found in the area on Friday evening which were buried soon after, Chaturvedi said, adding the carcasses appear to be about 15 days old.

The cattle died in the shelter run by Rajendra Gaudas, a local villager, the SP said. The SP said that Gaudas has been instructed to ensure proper disposal of dead cows and calves.

