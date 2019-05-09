Caught on camera: 50-year-old woman lifts 5-day-old infant from hospital; video goes viral
After the baby was lifted, authorities scanned the CCTV footage of the hospital premises after which the woman was identified and arrested by the Tamil Nadu police
On May 9, 2019, a 50-yr-old woman was arrested for lifting a five-day-old infant from a government hospital in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The woman was identified as Mariamma, a resident of Udmalpet. According to ANI, the child belongs to a tribal couple, who is a resident of Narikalpathi village near Annamalai.
Tamil Nadu: Police has arrested a 50-yr-old woman in Pollachi for lifting a 5-day-old infant from the government hospital on 5th May. The accused has been sent to Coimbatore Central prison. pic.twitter.com/0ySKiMUVLi— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019
According to the police, "As per the parents of the infant, the accused met them in the hospital and told them that her husband had been admitted in the male ward of the same hospital. She urged them to allow her to stay in a female ward with their child."
Further, the lady also promised the couple that she would look after their child. However, a few hours later, Mariamma ran away with the child from the hospital," police said.
On knowing that the baby was kidnapped, the incident was reported to the hospital authorities who immediately sprung into action. The hospital authorities scanned the CCTV footage cameras and informed the Pollachi police. about the same.
The Pollachi police swung into action and formed two special teams to nab the woman kidnapper. An FIR was registered against the lady kidnapper and the accused was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.
In December 2016, a three-month-old infant named Shravani, who was abducted early a day ago, was rescued by the Kandivli police and reunited with her mother. The police detained six women and a man who were allegedly involved in the alleged crime. A probe revealed that the kidnapped child was sold for Rs. 10,000 to a Trombay family. Read the full story here.
With inputs from ANI
Also Read: Mumbai police reunite kidnapped infant and mother in less than 24 hours
Top stories of the day
- Death by Garbage: Man dies under weight of waste in Kurla
- Video: Minor boys perform death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train
- Mumbai: CSMT's hi-tech indicators make commuters unhappy
- Mumbai Crime: 55-year old doctor rapes model in Versova; arrested
- Visually challenged Mumbai boy 95 percent in ICSE
- Banned stapler pins on your tea bags? FDA is waiting for your complaint
- Talaq, not qubool, says Bhiwandi woman to husband
- Four cars catch fire in two days on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- Mumbai: Drop in road accident deaths in city, suburbs
- Mumbai: Relief for flat owner who owes society dues of Rs 4.91 lakh
- 42 cats, dogs rescued from 'unhygienic' Virar flat
- Kumbh pe kharcha and other matters in polls pe charcha
- S K Patil Udyan in south Mumbai opens after eight months
- 'Joblessness is the real terrorism'
- Researchers at IITB develop first ever microprocessor, major boon for India's electronics
- Twitterati reacts to Narendra Modi's comment on Gandhi family using INS Viraat as personal taxi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai: 65-year-old woman dragged on train platform while boarding