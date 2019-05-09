Caught on camera: 50-year-old woman lifts 5-day-old infant from hospital; video goes viral

national

After the baby was lifted, authorities scanned the CCTV footage of the hospital premises after which the woman was identified and arrested by the Tamil Nadu police

The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Mariamma, who is a resident of Udmalpet. Pic/Twitter ANI

On May 9, 2019, a 50-yr-old woman was arrested for lifting a five-day-old infant from a government hospital in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The woman was identified as Mariamma, a resident of Udmalpet. According to ANI, the child belongs to a tribal couple, who is a resident of Narikalpathi village near Annamalai.

According to the police, "As per the parents of the infant, the accused met them in the hospital and told them that her husband had been admitted in the male ward of the same hospital. She urged them to allow her to stay in a female ward with their child."

Further, the lady also promised the couple that she would look after their child. However, a few hours later, Mariamma ran away with the child from the hospital," police said.

On knowing that the baby was kidnapped, the incident was reported to the hospital authorities who immediately sprung into action. The hospital authorities scanned the CCTV footage cameras and informed the Pollachi police. about the same.

The Pollachi police swung into action and formed two special teams to nab the woman kidnapper. An FIR was registered against the lady kidnapper and the accused was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.

