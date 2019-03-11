Caught on camera: Burglars steal goods worth Rs 8 lakh from store in Mira Road

crime

Three to four men targeted 'Ashapura Mobile Sales and Services' mobile shop situated in Kashi Gaon during the wee hours of Thursday

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

A mobile shop was mugged by masked thieves on Thursday in Mira Road. The thieves robbed mobile phones and laptops worth Rs 8 lakh after they cut the person shutting the store with a gas cutter. Three to four men targeted 'Ashapura Mobile Sales and Services' mobile shop situated in Kashi Gaon during the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident came to light when the neighbouring mobile shop owner called Narendra Singh Rajprohit (36), the owner of the shop, on Thursday morning and informed about the burglary. "Around 5:30 am in the morning, I received a call from the neighbouring shop owner who informed, the shutters of my shop were covered with tarpaulins and someone robbed the shop. I immediately rushed to the spot and also informed the police," said the shop owner in his statement given to the police.

"According to the CCTV footage, the robbers swiped the shop clean and fled taking all mobile phones and laptops. Two to three men wearing helmets and masks on their faces arrived in a car, covered the shop shutter with tarpaulins and then cut it using a gas cutter. Once it was cut down, two men robbed the store and fled in their car with all the cell phones in their bag,” he added.

According to a police officer, after the shop owner filed a complaint, a case was registered against the unknown burglars under section 380, 457, 454 and 34 of IPC. Using the CCTV footage, the investigation is underway.

Also Read: Bus driver, conductor arrested for robbing passengers in Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates