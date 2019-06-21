Caught on camera: Car driver punches female toll plaza employee after she asked him to pay up

national

In the CCTV footage, a man is seen charging towards the female toll collector and punching her in the face through the window of the booth as she asks him to pay up

A screengrab of the viral video shows the man punching the female employee of the Kherki Daula toll plaza

On Friday, a female employee of a toll plaza in Gurugram, Haryana was manhandled and hit on the face by a car driver who refused to pay up. In the video, the man is seen assaulting the toll booth employee when she allegedly refuses to let him pass without paying tax.

#WATCH Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee hit by a car driver early morning today; case registered, accused absconding #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AwdXxxOFNn — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In the CCTV footage, the cab driver is seen charging towards the toll collector and punching the employee in her face through the window of the booth even as the onlookers present at the scene tried to intervene in between. The crowd quickly caught hold of the driver and took him away from the female employee of the toll booth.

Also Read: Jail inmates attack prisoner leaving him seriously injured in Gurugram district jail

The female employee was sitting in booth number 27 of the Kherki Daula toll plaza when at around 9 am a black Scorpio approached the toll gate. In the video, the car driver is seen refusing to pay the toll as he broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee.

On the other hand, the female toll collector is seen holding her face as fellow employees rush to her aid as she is grimaced with pain. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the facility. A case has been registered against the man in the matter and the police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the incident.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi browses phone as President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint sitting

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates