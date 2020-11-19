Caught on camera: Chunks of cliff collapse on beach at Spanish island

A video of a cliff collapsing on a beach in La Gomera, one of the islands in Spain's Canary Islands, has left netizens shocked and surprised. The video clip has been shared by the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres.

Here's the video:

Desplazados efectivos de seguridad y perros especializados en búsqueda de personas al lugar. Sitio peligroso y de prohibido acceso. Aunque parezca estabilizado, hay grietas, con lo que el riesgo de repetición existe. Máxima precaución y todo el apoyo a la isla de La Gomera. pic.twitter.com/yx7NIDF7By — Ángel Víctor Torres (@avtorresp) November 14, 2020

Shared on Twitter, the 1-minute 8-seconds video shows rocks and dust tumbling down from the cliff. Suddenly, a large portion of the cliff collapses. The person recording the video can be seen running away from the spot.

"Effective security displaced persons and specialized dogs searching for people to the place. Dangerous and prohibited access site. Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists. Maximum precaution and all the support for the island of La Gomera," the caption read when translated from Spanish.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.75 lakh views and nearly 1,500 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user's wrote, "I wish there were no victims. All the support to the troops who are carrying out the search and a lot of care. Much encouragement to them", while a second user wrote, "Much encouragement to La Gomera. I hope there was no one below".

Another user shared an after-effect video of the incident.

