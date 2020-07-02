Search

Caught on camera: Cops make minor boys fish out dead body from canal

Updated: Jul 02, 2020, 19:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the video, four minor boys can be seen pulling out the dead body with rope and bamboo sticks while two constables are seen standing nearby

A screengrab of the viral video
In an unpleasant incident, police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar area made minor boys fish out a dead body from a canal. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday at Valipur Gang Nahar when locals alerted Bulandshahar police about a decomposed body floating in the canal.

Here's the video:

In the video, four minor boys can be seen pulling out the dead body with rope and bamboo sticks while two constables are seen standing on the pathway of what appears to be a small bridge. The video was captured by a resident.

As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, the Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police suspended the two policemen and ordered an inquiry in the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Singh said, "Children in the video are minors and they should not have been engaged in this work. Further action will be taken."

The video has gone viral on social media. One user wrote, "Everything is possible in UP," while another commented, "What Callous Govt & Policing? How can Children be allowed/told to deal with dead bodies?"

(With inputs from ANI)

