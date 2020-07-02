Caught on camera: Cops make minor boys fish out dead body from canal

In an unpleasant incident, police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar area made minor boys fish out a dead body from a canal. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday at Valipur Gang Nahar when locals alerted Bulandshahar police about a decomposed body floating in the canal.

Here's the video:

A UP police sub-inspector and constable stand and watch as minor children fish out an unidentified dead body from a canal in UP's Bulandshahar district. SSP Bulandshahr has shunted both cops to police lines. pic.twitter.com/W12Np39BCV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 2, 2020

In the video, four minor boys can be seen pulling out the dead body with rope and bamboo sticks while two constables are seen standing on the pathway of what appears to be a small bridge. The video was captured by a resident.

As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, the Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police suspended the two policemen and ordered an inquiry in the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Singh said, "Children in the video are minors and they should not have been engaged in this work. Further action will be taken."

The video has gone viral on social media. One user wrote, "Everything is possible in UP," while another commented, "What Callous Govt & Policing? How can Children be allowed/told to deal with dead bodies?"

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news