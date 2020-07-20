Caught on Camera: Leopard enters house, takes away pet dog

After a terrifying video of a leopard pouncing on a truck cleaner near Katedan on the outskirts of Hyderabad surfaced online, another video of a leopard entering a house and taking away a dog in Nainital has left netizens stunned.

The viral video was shared by ANI on Twitter. While sharing the breathtaking video, they wrote, "A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital."

In the 23-seconds video clip, a leopard can be seen entering a house and attacking the dog. Within seconds, the leopard killed the dog before taking it away.

The owner of the house was shocked by the brutal attack. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The house and the pet dog belongs to Chandan Singh Adhikari. Adhikari's daughter said she saw the leopard near the door of her house, but before she could do anything, the leopard killed it.

Speaking to ANI, Tapisha Adhikari said, "Before leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, the leopards will soon be attacking humans too."

Since being shared, the viral video has collected over 50,000 views. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "The ease with which it took the dog away shows why leopards are the silent ambush predators. Such strength. Amazing", another wrote, "OMG. This must be very devastating to the owner".

Tapashi also said that this is the second incident in the last 15 days when the leopard took their dog and killed it. She further said that the shrinking forest cover is the reason behind wild animals entering the residential area. "They come here in search of food because forests are shrinking," she said.

Urging the government to take appropriate measures before things turn worrisome, Adhikari said, "I would request the administration to put traps around the area to stop similar incidents happening in the future. Such incidents are getting frequent in the area."

