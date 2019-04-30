Caught on camera: Radhika Merchant helping needy old woman is the cutest thing you'll see

famous-personalities

Post her lunch outing at a popular eatery in Bandra, Radhika Merchant lent a helping hand to an old woman in need and her kind gesture is winning hearts all over the internet

A screengrab of the video shows Radhika Merchant offering help to an old woman in Bandra post her lunch outing

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, was spotted outside a popular eatery in Bandra. Radhika was clicked by the paparazzi after she stepped out of the restaurant in the quaint suburbs of Bandra, Mumbai, but what she did next will surely melt your heart.

Radhika Merchant was seen helping a needy woman in a video that has gone viral. In the footage, Radhika is seen exiting the Bandra eatery post her lunch outing. As she was about to reach her car, she noticed an old lady asking for help.



Radhika Merchant is seen leaving the popular eatery in Bandra post her fine-dine experience

While the photographers were busy clicking Radhika, she took out her purse and gave some money to the old woman. For her lunch outing, Radhika Merchant looked in her casual best in an olive green dress.

Also Read: Radhika Merchant's photos in Sabyasachi lehenga have gone viral

Watch the video here:

On another occasion, Radhika Merchant was spotted on a lunch outing at the same Bandra eatery, this time she was accompanied by her friends. She was seen donning a white off-shoulder top and looked absolutely chic and uber cool. Radhika complimented her looks with grey stripes pants, a white slip-on, and an orange clutch.

A few days ago, Radhika was spotted with Anant Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, as the duo were clicked attending a store launch in Bandra. The youngest scion of the Ambani family was donning a white shirt and black trousers as he posed and smiled for the cameras. While Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a traditional salwar suit outfit.

View Photos: Radhika Merchant looks ethereal at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates