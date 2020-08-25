Caught on camera: Speeding vehicle zooms past man, scary video shudders netizens

A shocking video showing a man's close encounter with a speeding vehicle has left netizens surprised. The viral video shows the speeding vehicle narrowly missing and zooming past the man in a fraction of seconds. The video has left many trembling with fear.

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man.



Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar à´¨à´¿à´¸à´¾àµ¼ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by Twitter user Nisar Pari who captioned it, "Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man." Pari said the video was captured at Kerala's Chavara in Kollam district.

In the 22-seconds video clip, a man dressed in a white shirt and black mundu can be seen walking on the side of a road. As the video moves further, one can see a speeding vehicle approaching him. However, the vehicle deviates towards the left and zooms past him brushing against the tree branches.

Lucky? No. That driver saved his life just in time. He was walking on the road. — picadoress (@picadoress) August 23, 2020

The man is left confused and in a state of shock. A few moments later, the man turns around and starts walking in the other direction.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 7,500 views and hundreds of reactions. One user commented, "Reason why people do not use footpaths in India," while another said, "Award Goes To Both The Pick-Up Driver n The Pedestrian." A third comment read, "How do such incidents get recorded?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Reason why people do not use footpaths in India. — Incognito Atmanirbhar Moist. (@prafullsaraf) August 22, 2020

This man is going to employ camera behind his head, hopefully till then he is not going to step out. I think so!!! — MOHD AAQIB IHRAZ (@MOHDAAQIBIHRAZ) August 23, 2020

The driver did dislodge a pole on its way before getting back on the road. — Sachin Adhikari (@sacheenadhikari) August 24, 2020

he is walking out of white line it is a mistake of over speed to escape the opposite vechile anyway both or lucky driver and walker ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sreenivas (@Sreeniv17221518) August 24, 2020

Arre Salman bhai, aap Kerala mein? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vishi (@Vish__M) August 24, 2020

Salute to the driver ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pratik (@pratikgour28) August 23, 2020

The driver of that truck needs an applaud for this.

Moreover, the lanes are too short in width for a 2 way highway traffic — Jamal Khan.JaiHind! (@jamal4everyone) August 23, 2020

Do the right thing when walking on Indian roads: Walk on the right side so you can see oncoming traffic. — Mahee (@SaffronSkylark) August 24, 2020

that driver crossed his vehicle by pole and man and then got back on road without hitting tree .... — Siddharth Mourya (@SiddharthMour13) August 24, 2020

