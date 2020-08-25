Search

Caught on camera: Speeding vehicle zooms past man, scary video shudders netizens

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 11:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 22-seconds video clip, a vehicle can be seen zooming past a man and brushing against the tree branches

A screengrab of the video shared by Twitter user @nisarpari
A screengrab of the video shared by Twitter user @nisarpari

A shocking video showing a man's close encounter with a speeding vehicle has left netizens surprised. The viral video shows the speeding vehicle narrowly missing and zooming past the man in a fraction of seconds. The video has left many trembling with fear.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by Twitter user Nisar Pari who captioned it, "Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man." Pari said the video was captured at Kerala's Chavara in Kollam district.

In the 22-seconds video clip, a man dressed in a white shirt and black mundu can be seen walking on the side of a road. As the video moves further, one can see a speeding vehicle approaching him. However, the vehicle deviates towards the left and zooms past him brushing against the tree branches.

The man is left confused and in a state of shock. A few moments later, the man turns around and starts walking in the other direction.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 7,500 views and hundreds of reactions. One user commented, "Reason why people do not use footpaths in India," while another said, "Award Goes To Both The Pick-Up Driver n The Pedestrian." A third comment read, "How do such incidents get recorded?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK