Caught on camera: Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet in Delhi as man tries to flee

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle which was speeding on a busy road in Delhi. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the cop holding on to the car before falling on the road, his legs nearly missing the wheels of the hatchback driven by the offender as other vehicles drive past him.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported in south Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.

In the CCTV video, constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which was stopped for using a fancy number plate; he jumps on to the car the minute the driver tries to flee.

The cop does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near Cantonment area. He is later seen falling on the road after being driven for approximately 400 metres.

The driver was arrested after a one kilometre chase. The accused, identified as Shubham, is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south west Delhi.

The police arrested Shubham on charges of obstructing, hurting and wrongful driving.

