Caught on camera: Train runs over 2-year-old boy, he miraculously survives

A two-year-old boy, who was pushed in front of a train allegedly by his elder brother, miraculously survived due to the driver's timely action. The alleged incident took place at the Ballabgarh station in Faridabad, near Delhi.

Saved! Ballabgarh station. Faridabad. North Central Railway, India. pic.twitter.com/xbNJLjjq49 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 23, 2020

The boy was playing near the Ballabgarh station when he fell on the railway tracks after he was allegedly pushed by a teenager, who is believed to be his brother. A goods train was speeding towards him. By the time the driver hit the emergency brakes, the train had already run over the boy.

A panicked train driver and his assistant stepped out and to their disbelief, the boy escaped without a scratch. With the help of others, the loco pilot managed to get the boy out from under the engine. Later, the boy was handed over to his mother.

Also Read: RPF jawan saves man's life at Thane station

Loco pilot Deewan Singh and his assistant Atul Anand shared a detailed account of the incident in a letter written to the railway officials, reports NDTV. "We applied the emergency brake the moment we spotted the boy in the middle of tracks. After the train came to a halt, we stepped out of the train and found him stuck beneath the engine. We later rescued him and handed the boy to his mother," the letter stated.

According to a railway official, the divisional railway manager has announced a reward for the loco pilots.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news