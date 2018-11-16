Caught on CCTV: Woman brutally assaults, kicks four-year-old girl inside lift

crime

According to the police, the accused was attempting to loot the earrings, the girl was wearing. Victim's family demand accused be charged with attempt to murder

Screengrab from the CCTV footage

A 42-year-old woman, identified as Rizwana Shaikh, has been arrested for brutally assaulting a four-year-old girl inside an elevator. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV camera installed inside the lift. According to the police, the accused and the victim live in the same building.

The Trombay police have booked the woman under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code(voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery). The cops said that the accused wanted to steal gold earrings, the child was wearing. However, the family of the child have alleged that Shaikh wanted to kill the girl and she should be charged with attempt to murder.

"The victim has been identified as Janhavi. She was playing with her brother in the basement when Shaikh called her inside the elevator and attacked her," a police official from Trombay Police station said.

The CCTV footage shows Shaikh closing the elevator door before she starts hitting and kicking four-year-old Janhavi mercilessly for few minutes. She then sits on the child and begins to murmur something. Neighbours who heard Janhavi's cries tried to rescue her but Shaikh was not letting anyone enter the lift. The terrifying ordeal was finally over for Janhavi after Shaikh was forcibly dragged out of the lift.

Janhavi sustained several blunt injuries on her neck, face and back. She was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

