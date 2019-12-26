Causing a stir

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Coffee love

Mixologist Dinesh Mondkar suggests you try making a coffee espresso this new year, adding, "It is a simple three-step recipe that you can whip up with easily available ingredients at home."

At The BlueBop Cafe, Linking Road, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 1 am CALL 8655192913

Cost Rs 550

Ingredients

60 ml vodka, 60 ml strong coffee, 20 ml sugar (for sugar syrup), 200 gm ground coffee, 100 ml hot water,3 coffee beans for garnish

Instructions

1. For the espresso, mix ground coffee with hot water and set it aside for 15 minutes.

2. Add vodka into a shaker and top it off with espresso, followed by sugar syrup.

3. Add ice and shake well.

4. Strain, serve and garnish with coffee beans.

Nog it off

"Our version of the egg nog, called north pole egg nog, is quicker and easy to make at home because it eliminates the traditional process of heating the milk and spices," says Merwyn Alphonso, assistant bar manager at this BKC restaurant.



At Yauatcha, Raheja Towers, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9222222800

Cost Rs 950

Ingredients

6 egg yolks, 500 ml whipped cream, 1,000 ml milk,250 gms castor sugar, 1 vanilla pod, 330 ml VS Cognac, 10 gms nutmeg (grated), 10 gms cinnamon (grated)

Instructions

1. Add all the ingredients in a big bowl and blend it well together.

2. Add whipped cream, whisk and chill in the refrigerator.

3. Serve the chilled egg nog in the serving glass.

4. Garnish with grated nutmeg and cinnamon powder.

When life gives your oranges

"This cocktail is perfect for a house party and has an amazing flavour profile. It can be tweaked in many ways. For example, you can replace the orange-flavoured vodka with any neutral spirit by adding orange zest," suggests mixologist Rahul Gawde about Mr Robinson, a citrusy concoction.

Ingredients

45 ml orange flavoured vodka, 15 ml Triple Sec, 25 ml lime juice, 10 ml lavendar syrup, 15 ml egg white, orange bitters

Instructions

1. Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, making sure you add alcohol in the end.

2. Fill it up with ice and give it a quick vigorous shake (10 to 15 seconds).

3. Strain the ice out of the shaker and give the ingredients another quick hard shake without ice.

4. Strain the contents over ice in a glass.

5. Garnish with an orange peel or twist.

At Foo (Lower Parel, BKC and Churchgate).

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 68493430 (Churchgate)

Cost Rs 475

Strawberry fields forever

"Almost everything you need for this drink is easily found at home. And since it's the season for it, what better than strawberries? I hope some of you give it a shot. It's delicious," says veteran mixologist Shatbi Basu while recommending the strawberry and black pepper G&T.

Ingredients

60 ml gin, 15 ml strawberry puree, ¼ bar spoon of crushed pepper, 2 lime wedges, tonic water

Instructions

1. Fill mixing can with ice.

2. Add strawberry puree, crushed pepper and gin.

3. Squeeze the juice and drop the lime wedges into the can .

4. Shake well.

5. Double strain on ice in a big wine glass.

6. Top it with tonic water.

7. Garnish with fresh mint, crushed pepper and a flower.

At AuberGin, Cumballa Hill, Breach Candy.

Time 7 pm to 1 am

Call 50645868

Cost Rs 525

