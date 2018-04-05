Cauvery protests enter fourth day

The Cauvery issue continued to rock Tamil Nadu for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with protests by DMK and other opposition parties



Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association stage a rail roko during a bandh called by the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Pic/PTI

The Cauvery issue continued to rock Tamil Nadu for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with protests by DMK and other opposition parties, while two outfits opposed IPL matches scheduled here, even as a man who had consumed poison allegedly over the river-water row died.

Tamil Nadu is also bracing for Thursday's bandh call by the DMK-led Opposition, which has been supported by others, including opposition-affiliated trade unions. DMK held protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu, in which cadres of its ally Congress and other friendly outfits, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, participated. Former city Mayor M Subramanian and sitting legislators, including Sekar Babu, were among the leaders of the main opposition, who led the demonstrations.