Cauvery protests enter fourth day
Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association stage a rail roko during a bandh called by the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Pic/PTI
The Cauvery issue continued to rock Tamil Nadu for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with protests by DMK and other opposition parties, while two outfits opposed IPL matches scheduled here, even as a man who had consumed poison allegedly over the river-water row died.
Tamil Nadu is also bracing for Thursday's bandh call by the DMK-led Opposition, which has been supported by others, including opposition-affiliated trade unions. DMK held protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu, in which cadres of its ally Congress and other friendly outfits, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, participated. Former city Mayor M Subramanian and sitting legislators, including Sekar Babu, were among the leaders of the main opposition, who led the demonstrations.
AIADMK's fast was farcical: Kamal Haasan
Makkal Neethi Mayyam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of being "subservient" to the Centre rather than upholding the state's rights on the Cauvery issue. The daylong fast observed by the AIADMK on Tuesday urging the Centre to immediately constitute the CMB "was farcical", Haasan told the media.
