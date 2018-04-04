Cauvery row: DMK demands K Palaniswami's resignation

Hitting out at the AIADMK for observing the fast without "taking steps" on the emotive Cauvery river water-sharing issue, DMK working president M K Stalin dismissed the hunger strike by the ruling party as a "drama"



Cops detain a member of a Tamil ethnic group during a protest against the govt’s delay in implementation of a water management board. Pic/AFP

Dismissing the ruling AIADMK's day-long fast over the Cauvery issue as a "drama", the DMK demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet, saying it would "do good" to the people.

Hitting out at the AIADMK for observing the fast without "taking steps" on the emotive Cauvery river water-sharing issue, DMK working president M K Stalin dismissed the hunger strike by the ruling party as a "drama". Alleging that the Palaniswami-led regime had not done anything for the people of the state, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said if something needed to be done now, "they should resign from their posts...that will be the only good thing they will be doing for the people".

The top DMK leader, who has been attacking the ruling regime over the Cauvery issue, said the government did not even implement a decision taken at a recent all-party meeting over the dispute to call on the PM and urge him to set up the CMB.

