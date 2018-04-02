Cauvery row: Opposition parties call for Tamil Nadu bandh on April 5

DMK Working President M K Stalin, after a meeting with Opposition parties, sought the support of all sections of society, including farmers and traders, for the bandh



M K Stalin

DMK-led Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu called for a statewide shutdown on April 5 seeking constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the Centre.

DMK Working President M K Stalin, after a meeting with Opposition parties, sought the support of all sections of society, including farmers and traders, for the bandh.

Tamil Nadu Congress president Su Thirunavukkarasar, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, state secretaries of the CPI (M) and the CPI K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.

M K Stalin detained

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president M K Stalin was detained amid a protest against the Centre over the constitution of a Cauvery Management Board.

