Cauvery row: Tamil movie industry observes silent protest

Kamal Haasan

Actors Kamal Haasan, Rajnikanth and other members of the Tamil film fraternity observed a silent protest demanding the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). It also opposed the operation of copper smelter plant of the Vedanta group in Tuticorin.

The protest organised by the South Indian Film Artistes Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, saw the participation of members of Tamil Film Producers Council and Film Employees Federation of South India. Leading actors, movie and music directors and other technicians participated in the protest. Among those present were music directors Illayaraja, Shankar-Ganesh, actors Surya, Vijay, Vishal, Prashanth and others.

According to Nadigar Sangam President Nasser, the silent protest is held to convey one message -- the constitution of the CMB and the CWRC. He said allowing participants to speak might divert the issue instead of showing the solidarity with the farmers. Earlier, speaking to reporters outside his residence, Rajinikanth said the central government will earn the wrath of Tamil Nadu people if the CMB and CWRC were not set up.

He also said the players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should wear black badges while playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here so that the issue was known throughout the nation. He said the spectators too should wear black badges. On the Sterlite copper smelter plant of Vedanta group, Rajinikanth said the five elements -- air, water, earth, fire and ether/sky or space -- should not be polluted even if it earns crores of revenue.

With inputs from Agencies

