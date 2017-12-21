CBFC to set up historians' panel on 'Padmavati'

The source in the CBFC said that "Padmavati" could only be certified in January, since December was almost over.

The Central Board of Film Certification is likely to appoint a panel of historians to watch "Padmavati", after the makers of the movie stated that it was partially based on historical facts, according to sources.

Padmavati

The "Padmavati" team, which was hoping to get a quick censor clearance after the Gujarat elections may be in for disappointing news. Source at the censor board said that the makers of "Padmavati" had "unnecessarily complicated its case" with an ambiguous disclaimer in its application for certification which stated that the film was partially based on historical facts.

"The content will now have to be scrutinised for authenticity," the source said declining to be named. The film had earlier been sent back to the producers after it was found that the column for stating whether it was a work of fiction or was based on historical facts was left blank.

There were protests against the movie by some fringe Hindutva outfits which said it was "insulting to Rajput pride." Several politicians then weighed in saying they won't allow the release of the movie in Rajasthan.

The source in the CBFC said that "Padmavati" could only be certified in January, since December was almost over. "We have not scheduled the film. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before "Padmavati"," the source said.

Because of the year-end, some board members were on holiday and a few others had called in sick. "Forget about appointing a panel of historians, we don't even have a normal Examining Committee to view all the films," the source said. "Even by conservative estimates the film won't be certified before the second week of January. I don't think they can release the film before March or April. That is, provided the CBFC clears the film without any objection," the source said

