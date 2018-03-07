CBI arrests AIIMS asst engineer for taking 'bribe'

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an assistant engineer of the AIIMS for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19,500 and also conducted searches at the premises linked to him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an assistant engineer of the AIIMS for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19,500 and also conducted searches at the premises linked to him, officials said. K D Biswal, they said, was arrested "red-handed" by a CBI team when he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant, a civil works contractor.

Biswal is an assistant engineer at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The CBI had lodged a case against Biswal for allegedly demanding Rs 19,500 as a quid pro quo ("something for something" in Latin) for clearing the bills of the contractor, a spokesperson of the probe agency said. "Searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of Biswal," he added.

