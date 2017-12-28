CBI arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector for bribery

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrested Vijay Kumar, posted at Krishna Nagar Police Station in east Delhi, red handed while receiving the bribery amount from the complainant, the CBI official said

The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector for demanding and accepting Rs 1.20 lakh in cash from a person who complained against him for his involvement in an illegal construction, an official said.

Representational Picture

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrested Vijay Kumar, posted at Krishna Nagar Police Station in east Delhi, red handed while receiving the bribery amount from the complainant, the CBI official said.

"In its complaint, the victim said he was threatened and also beaten up by the associates of Vijay Kumar after he sent a complaint to the department concerned about the illegal construction in his area," the CBI FIR said.

The complainant was threatened and told to take back his complaint and pay Rs 5 lakh bribery to the Sub-Inspector, but later the Delhi Police personnel agreed to settle the matter for Rs 2 lakh, the FIR added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go