CBI arrests enforcement officer for accepting bribe in Andhra Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an enforcement officer of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru city.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a person in order to settle the matter of late payment of EPF contribution. Following a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. A case has been registered under section 7 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act, 1988. The accused was produced before the Designated Court at Visakhapatnam and remanded to Judicial Custody.

