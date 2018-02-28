CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram in INX media case

Feb 28, 2018, 11:28 IST | IANS

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from Chennai in connection with its ongoing probe into the INX media case, an official said on Wednesday

Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from Chennai in connection with its ongoing probe into the INX media case, an official said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation official said that he was arrested from the Chennai airport after he returned from London. He will be brought to Delhi later in the day.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR against Karti Chidambaram on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

Karti Chidambaram allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The FIR does not mention Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

p chidambaramnational news
Go to top