CBI arrests Kendriya Vidyalaya school's principal for accepting bribe of 1 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here has arrested a central school principal for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh



Representational picture

The CBI has arrested the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ashok Nagar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The principal was arrested after a person filed a complaint, stating that the accused was demanding money for admission of is son to the school.

Following the complaint, the investigative agency had chalked out a plan to nab the principal red handed. Raids were also conducted at the residence of the accused which led to the recovery of certain documents and keys of three lockers.

A case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against the accused. The accused was later produced before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai and remanded to judicial custody up to April 24.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text