CBI arrests senior Customs officer for taking bribe

crime

Officials confirmed that they arrested Raj Gehani; another appraiser, too, was booked in the case

Representational Image

Acting on a complaint, the CBI arrested an assistant commissioner of customs, Air Cargo Complex, Andheri, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant on Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that they arrested Raj Gehani; another appraiser, too, was booked in the case.

As per CBI officials, the accused had been demanding money from the complainant for assessment of bills of entry and final assessment of the consignment. CBI officials laid a trap and caught the assistant commissioner while taking the bribe. Searches were conducted at the residential and other premises of the accused.

