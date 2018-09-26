CBI asks Nigerian Interpol to find out about Sandesara

national

Following the reports, the agency has approached the Nigerian Interpol authorities to find out details about the whereabouts of Sandesara and his family members

The CBI has asked the Interpol wing of Nigeria to confirm if absconding promoter of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech, Nitin Sandesara, being probed in a Rs 5,300 crore banking fraud case, has moved to that country, officials said on Tuesday.

The move came after reports that Sandesara along with his family members, also accused in the scam, have fled from the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria with which India does not have any extradition treaty.

Rs 5,000 cr

Amount of loans the company had taken.

