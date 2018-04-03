CBI books 5 men for trafficking 11 teenage boys to US

It was alleged that the accused persons submitted false and fabricated documents to the US Embassy for obtaining non-immigrant visa for the said 11 boys and one of the accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against five persons for allegedly taking 11 teenage boys from Punjab to United States of America on pretext of an educational trip.

All the teenage boys were allegedly shown as students of a school in Punjab. One of the accused persons, who was to escort the said group of boys to USA, was shown as the Principal of the same school, whereas none of them belonged to the said school.

It was alleged that the accused had taken lakhs of rupees from the families of the boys for sending them to USA.

It was also alleged that the boys were allegedly brought from Punjab to New Delhi by the accused and were tutored to present themselves as school students at the time of their interview at the US Embassy.

The accused obtained non-immigrant visas by forging documents.

The investigative agency conducted searches at six locations, five in Delhi, one in Punjab, including residential / official premises of accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

The accused persons have been identified as, Rachna David of Jalandhar who was impersonating as the principal, while names of four other complicit were--Sandeep singh Luthra, Amitjodh Singh, Rohit Gaba, Ansika Matharu--all hailing from Delhi.