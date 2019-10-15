CBI books 7 Indians part of international paedophile racket in Germany

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked seven Indians in relation to an international pedophile racket that was being run through WhatsApp. The Federal Police of Germany forwarded the case to CBI after arresting Sasche Treppkae in Germany.

According to an India Today report, CBI's first information report (FIR) stated that Sasche was using a WhatsApp number that operated over 29 groups. "During the investigation, German police conducted a search at the residence of the accused and found several data carriers containing pictures and videos pertaining to child sexual abuse materials. It was also revealed that the accused was using a WhatsApp account and was a member of 29 groups, where material containing child sexual abuse was being shared," read the FIR.

The report further said that the 29 WhatsApp groups had 483 members and seven of them were Indians, who have been identified as – Vinoth Kanna, Zuhaib Ali, Khozema H, Rakesh Kumar, Abhishesk Kumar Tripathi, Joydeep Roy and Rahees. The CBI is expected to arrest the accused soon.

