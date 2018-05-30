CBI books Air Asia CEO, others for violating norms

The case relates to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, they said



The CBI has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses, officials said on Tuesday.

The case relates to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, they said. Director of Air Asia India Limited said, "The company refutes any wrong-doing and is co-operating with all regulators to present the correct facts. We hope to resolve the issue at the earliest."

