CBI books Delhi AAP minister Satyendar Jain in Public Works Department corruption case

The CBI has booked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in hiring a creative team for the Public Works Department to suggest new architectural designs and bring down costs, officials said.

Jain, who holds the PWD portfolio, is already facing a CBI case related to alleged money laundering. In the new case registered Tuesday, the agency has also named former officials of the PWD as accused. CBI teams yesterday carried out searches at various locations, including the residence of Jain and other accused in the matter. The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on April 5 last year and converted it into a regular case after it allegedly found prima facie evidence.

During a year-long preliminary enquiry, the CBI said it found that Jain had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the PWD to award the tender to Soni Detective and Allied Services for hiring the creative team for the department's works.

