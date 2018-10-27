CBI books preacher Daati Maharaj in rape case

crime

Daati Maharaj. Pic/AFP

The CBI has booked self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj, for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with an inmate of his ashram, officials said. The agency had taken over investigation in the case on the instructions of the Delhi high court, they said.

On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri police station in South Delhi. On June 22, the police had questioned Maharaj, who was charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. The accused had claimed he was being framed in the case.

